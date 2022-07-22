Bhopal: Theft of Remdesivir injections; district court asks police to submit final report

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court has ordered crime branch police to place a final report pertaining to Remdesivir injections that were stolen from Hamidia Hospital last year. In a recent order, Judge Nitendra Singh Tomar stated that it was a crime of serious nature. The next hearing will be held on August 11, 2022.

Congress MLA Arif Masood had filed a petition in the High Court in which the court ordered police to present the final report at district court. But the police did not follow. Referring to the High Court order, Masood moved a plea in district court stating that police should be asked to submit a final report before it.

The district court, in its order, said that the case diary showed the investigation was complete. Advocate Yahwar Khan, who appeared on behalf of petitioner, said, “Theft of Remdesivar injections from Hamidia Hospital has been considered a serious offence by the court, which has ordered to submit final report soon.”

As many as 850 Remdesiver injections were stolen from Hamidia Hospital in April 2021. The state government had disbursed Remdesivir injections to different hospitals as per bed capacity for treatment of Covid patients.

One Remdesiver injection cost Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 in the market. A Covid patient with infected lungs required a complete dose of six injections over five days. Koh-e-Fiza police had registered the case and simultaneously the crime branch was assigned the investigation in the theft case.