Bhopal: Theatre artist Amod Bhatt and his troupe present Rangsangeet at the Tribal Museum

BHOPAL: Theatre artiste Amod Bhatt and his troupe presented Rangsangeet of theatre doyen B V Karanth at the Tribal Museum on Friday Evening.

It was part of a concert ‘Gamak-3’ organised by the directorate of culture.

He began with Ganpati Vandna of Hindi and Kannad play ‘Hayvadan’. It was followed by song ‘Pyar ke do baina…,’ (Ghasiram Kotwal), ‘Chalo kunj galin mein …,’ (Holi), ‘Aah Vedna Mili Vidai…,’ (Skandgupt), ‘ Na na chherna…,’ and ‘Tukde-tukde ho bikhar chuki maryada…(Andhayug), and ‘Ek chabhi se khol raha hun do malik ka tala…,’ (Do Kastiyon per Sawar) . He ended with the song ‘Sas chali pandharpur ko…,’ from the play ‘Marhanrivan’.

Besides, Bhatt informed about the process of making Rangsangeet by Karanth and its usage in play. He said that Karanth’s talent cannot be explained in a few words and his identity in the theatre world was his Rangsangeet.

Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Akademi, Bhopal organised the event which was also streamed live on social media platforms of the culture department.