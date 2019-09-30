Bhopal: The World Heart Day; Over 1,100 take part in ‘Cardio Run 2.0’

Bhopal: Nearly 1100 people in the city took part in a mini marathon ‘Cardio Run 2.0’ on Sunday to mark The World Heart Day and earned a place in the Golden Book of World Record.

They made the record at Ubbuntu Heart Hospital, Shriram Colony, Hoshangabad Road by making human chain in heart shape with ‘Heart with victory sign’. Jeevan Sarthak Social and Welfare Society and Ubbuntu Heart Hospital jointly organised the mini marathon. Free Press Journal, Bhopal was the official media partner of the event.

Supervisor of Golden Book of World Record Dr Manish Visnoi (Head South-East) marked his presence. After the inspection, he sent the report of the record head office.

He declared about the record an hour later. Another supervisor of the world record Dr D K Saptrathi gave a memento and certificate to Dr Mandal Subrato from Ubbuntu Heart Hospital.

Besides that, dance, live rock band, zumba, play, singing and DJ were also enjoyed by all.