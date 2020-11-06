Bhopal: The Vishwarang Art and Literature Festival 2020 kicks off with folk dance and musical performances

BHOPAL: The Vishwarang Art and Literature Festival 2020 organised by Rabindranath Tagore University Bhopal began on Friday. This year the online festival kicked off virtually from Australia at Macquarie University in Sydney. Various artists gave classical performances. The dance group from Melbourne performed spectacular performances of Ghungroo dance. A session on the importance of expatriates in strong cultural relationships was also held. The event ended with the Hindi Kavi Sammelan.

The Singapore inaugural session began with folk music and dance. The segment began to meet the author. Rajeev Patke, introduced the novelist, award-winning short story writer, Kanagalatha.

The Day 1 of the Vishwarang Art and Literature Festival- 2020 witnessed UAE as a new participant this year. At the beginning of the festival the day was dedicated to various art forms like Dance, Music and Art. The day kicked off with the dance festival or Nritya Utsav where the renowned kathak dancer from UAE Aarti Agarwal and her daughter Preksha Agarwal shared their views about classical dance as an art form and its existence and prominence outside India. Apart from that, a session on Music and Art was also conducted where several renowned artists based in UAE shared their achievements and talked about their works.