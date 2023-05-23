Bhopal: Tendu leaf collection rate will be increased to Rs 4,000 if Congress forms government, says Kamal Nath

Tendu leaves kept for drying |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath said tendu leaf collection rate would be increased to Rs 4,000 if Congress formed government following Assembly elections to be held this year.

“The present rate is very less,” he said while addressing the one-day conference of office- bearers of MP Congress Forest and Environment Cell organised at MP Congress Committee office here on Tuesday. He added that the tribal and forest dwellers were not getting fair price for minor forest produce. “When Congress will form government, full care will be taken of this class,” he added. Tendu leaves are used for making bidis.

Madhya Pradesh is the biggest tendu leaf producing state of India. The average annual production of tendu leaves in Madhya Pradesh is 25 lakh standard bags, which is nearly 25% of the tendu leaves produced in the country. One standard bag of tendu leaves in Madhya Pradesh means 1,000 bundles of 50 leaves each.

