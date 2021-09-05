Bhopal: Teachers did exemplary work during corona crisis, says minister

BHOPAL: Minister of State for School Education (independent charge) and General Administration Inder Singh Parmar said teacher is the one who takes students from darkness to light and brings positive changes in life. As per ancient Indian tradition, he doesn’t confine himself to writing and teaching but goes beyond the call of duty.

Parmar felicitated teachers for their exemplary work at state level Teacher Award function held virtually at Vallabh Bhawan on Sunday. He felicitated 27 teachers from different districts in the state to mark Teachers’ Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Parmar said teachers shape children’s future and thus contribute to nation building. It is because of this noble contribution that teachers are most respected members of the society.

Speaking further, Parmar said this honour is the honour of every teacher and every officer, employee associated with education system in the state. While felicitating teacher of Bhopal district, Vandana Pandey at Mantralaya, Parmar felicitated teachers with shawl, coconut, citation and an honorarium of Rs 25,000. Parmar felicitated Shakti Patel, a secondary school teacher of Government High School in Bichiya development block of Mandla district, who received National Teacher Award. School education minister presented a citation and a check of Rs 11,000 to him.

The minister paid tributes to all teachers and staff of education department who died due to corona. He said teachers did an excellent job by discharging responsibilities assigned to them during pandemic and continued to teach children online.

Teachers who were feted

Ujjain’s principal Chitrarekha Jain, lecturer from Rajgarh Babita Mishra, Ajay Kumar Singhai from Damoh, Prashant Kumar Sahu from Dindori, Gaurishankar Patle from Balaghat, Anil Prabodh Mishra from Barwani, Mamta Gohar from Betul, Vandana Pandey from Bhopal, Sachin Kumar Dwivedi from Chhatarpur, Bhavna Sharma from Chhindwara, Balkrishna Shukla from Dhar, Sarika Jain from Guna, Pankaj Kumar Gupta from Mandsaur, Umesh Kumar Tiwari from Morena, Sushil Kumar Sharma from Narsinghpur, Seema Agnihotri from Ratlam, Sanjay Saxena from Sehore, Avinash Pathak from Seoni, Nidhi Shukla from Shahdol, Ashish Joshi from Shajapur, Shafi Mohammad from Tikamgarh, Mohan Vishwakarma from Rajgarh, Ramakant Pandey, Md. Shakeel from Bhind, Akhilesh Upadhyay from Mandla, Mahesh Kumar Soni from Dewas and Nirmal Rathor from Neemuch.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 10:57 PM IST