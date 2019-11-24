Bhopal: ‘Talent shows gives platform, not success’

BHOPAL: “Talent shows may provide a platform to artists but not success,” said bollywood musician and singer Sachet Tandon in an interaction with media persons at a local hotel on Sunday noon. He, along with Parampara Thakur was in the city to perform at a concert.

Their song ‘Bekhayali’ from Kabir Singh (2019) became a chartbuster even before its release, with several cover versions available on YouTube. The duo is known for their work in Hindi films including Toilet Ek Prem Katha (2017), Bhoomi (2017), Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se (2018), Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), Kabir Singh (2019).

They both were the finalist of talent show ‘The Voice of India Season 1’ in 2015.

Sachet who hails from Lucknow further said “Nowadays, social media has become more popular than reality shows. People are uploading their videos and gaining more popularity. It made them confident.” He said that reality show is just for the beginning for us.

On being asked about how their ‘jodi’ was made, Sachet said, “Actually, our jodi was made in reality show ‘The Voice of India’ and we both decided to work together. We both had inclination towards creativity and good compositions.”

“We are happy that audience loves our songs. Our three back to back songs including ‘Mere Sohneya’, ‘Bekhyali’ and ‘Pal-pal dil ke pass’ were in music chart till many months,” he added.

About ‘Bekhyali’ song, he said, “From the very beginning we wanted to compose a romantic song. We first made the tune of the song in two days and in 10 takes. Director of the movie heard it and did okay in half day. Later we met lyricist Irshad Ali”

“Any song depends on the script of the movie. As a musician, it is very challenging for us to work within limitation. For us, melody and tune is very important for us,” Sachet said.

About her musical journey, Parampra said, “I belong to musical background. My grandfather Ravindranath Thakur was Mathili writer and film director. My parents were also singer and musicians. So, music is in my blood. I was brilliant in studies too and I wanted to be a charted accountant.”

“I didn’t belong to musical background. I started learning music at the age of 5. I also did bachelor from music,” said Sachet.

“We are doing music for film ‘Tanaji’ and people are loving its background ‘Ra Ra, added he.