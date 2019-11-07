Bhopal: Suspicious bank transactions lands man in police net

BHOPAL: Economic Offences Wing has registered an FIR against Harjeet Dhanwani for unaccountable suspicious transactions in his account with a private bank.

ADG, EOW Sushoban Banarjee informed Free Press that the unit of Reserve Bank of India intimated the agency that Harjeet Dhanwani, a resident of Rajiv Colony Ayodhya Nagar, has multiple bank accounts and from one such account at a private bank suspicious transactions had taken place. In the said account, a sum of Rs 24 lakh was deposited and later Rs 22.67 lakh was withdrawn. The suspicious financial transactions raised the concern of RBI and thereafter they approached EOW to look into the matter. During investigation, it came to fore that the money suspicious transactions had taken place in his account from across the country. One of the depositor, a Bengaluru-based woman had deposited Rs 1.72 lakh and similar other monetary deposits were made from different account.

When police detained Dhanwani, he refused having operated the account. He told police that days back a person claiming from private sector Bank had met him at a tea stall and taken his PAN card, driving licence and the photograph. The bank later contacted him informing that his documents were incomplete so his account could not be opened, he claimed.

However, police during probe found that all the documents submitted to bank were duly signed by Dhanwani and he was regularly operating the account. Police hit upon crucial evidence when they traced that Dhanwani had transferred Rs 50,000 from a nationalised bank to private bank. The police have registered the case under section 420 and 120-B of IPC against him. The details of all transactions are awaited. Police are still clueless about core business activity of Dhanwani.

To keep eye on the suspicious transactions reports are filed by reporting entities like banks and other financial intermediaries with the Financial Intelligence Unit of the government.

Generally, all series of cash transactions connected to each other which have been individually valued below Rs 10 lakh where they have taken place within a month and the monthly aggregate exceeds Rs 10 lakh is termed as suspicious. The agencies are having various parameters to check the ST which include value of transactions, activity in accounts, multiple accounts nature of transactions and identity of client.