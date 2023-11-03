 Bhopal: Surjewala Accuses BJP For Covering Up Patwari Recruitment Scam
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC general secretary and state in-charge Randeep Surjewala targeted the BJP-led state government ,alleging that the government covered up the ‘patwari recruitment scam’. He was addressing a press conference at state Congress office here on Friday He claimed if the party comes to power in the state, the government will institute an enquiry into the scam and will find out the roles of the politicians in the scam.

He alleged that on April 4, the scam came to fore, but the state government kept quiet and waited to complete the recruitment process. “Papers were sold for Rs 15 lakh and the state government played with the future of the youths once again after the Vyapam Scam took place years ago. But if the Congress forms the government, a high level enquiry will be set up and will punish all the responsible”, he said.  

