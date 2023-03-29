Bhopal: Supreme Court verdict disappoints Ukraine-returnee medical students in state

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Judgment of the Supreme Court has disappointed the Ukraine-returnee medical students in the state. The students (mostly of the first to fourth year) say that the decision is not in their favour. They lost all hopes that they would be rehabilitated in the Indian medical education stream. Some students slipped into depression as they feel their future is bleak and their parents' hard-earned money has gone to waste.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the government to give two chances to students who returned from Ukraine without completing their medicine course . This, however, relief is meant only for students who have cleared their fourth year examinations in graduation course in medicine from Ukraine. Those students who are in earlier stages of the course have not been given this option.

The students as well as their parents from Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh had approached the Supreme court after the government refused to provide any relief to them. Around 15,000 students from across the country who had returned from Ukraine in February last year, nearly 250 are from Madhya Pradesh.

Member of Ukraine Students’ Association, Madhya Pradesh, Dr Ashok Pachouri told the Free Press that there are no relief students who are in the first to the fourth years by the judgement. “The Supreme Court is an Apex body. So, what to do? Where do we go?” said Pachouri, who is a Medical Officer in Ayushman Department. His son, also Ukraine-returnee, is currently pursuing his second year medical course online.

He said that the many students as well as their parents are shocked and depressed by the decision. The future of the students is spoiled and their parents' money has gone to waste.

Dr Vandana Tiwari whose son is in the second year said that he is so depressed and nervous after hearing the judgment that he is not talking to anyone. “The court gave the decision in favour of the government, not students,” she said.

“We lost all hopes as the decision is not in our favour. It gives mainly relief to final year students. I am not getting what to do now ?,” said a 20-old-year student who is studying the second year.