 Bhopal: Supplementary budget of Rs 16,329.50 crore passed in Assembly
Bhopal: Supplementary budget of Rs 16,329.50 crore passed in Assembly

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
MP Legislative Assembly | FILE PHOTO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Subsidies of Rs 6,684 crore have been provisioned for the energy department, but ironically the electricity department is disconnecting power supply to the street lights of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, because of the non-payment of the bills, said Congress MLA PC Sharma.

The House passed the supplementary Budget of Rs 16,329.50 crore with a voice vote in the Assembly on Thursday. During the Budget discussion, the Congress MLAs blamed the BJP government for failure to manage the accounts of the state properly. The MLA Sharma raised the issue of power cut and suspension of electricity supply to domestic consumers due to non-payment of the bills.

Raising the issue of inflated electricity bills, MLA Kamleshwar Patel alleged that the people were receiving electricity bills of Rs 3,000 to 30,000 and when the bill is not paid the discom team are taking away their household items.

Speaking on the suspension of the MLA Jitu Patwari from the assembly Budget session, Congress legislator Hina Kanwre said that action was taken as he had raised the factual issue of misuse of the funds, in the Assembly. Finance minister Jagdish Devda informed the House that the amount of Rs 1,487.30 crore has been allocated under the capital head, which will be used for development works.

