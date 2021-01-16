BHOPAL: Sudarshan Chakra Corps bids farewell to ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on Saturday. The victory flame (Swarnim Vijay Mashal) was in Bhopal for 13 days. During this duration commemorative events were planned. The Victory Flame was taken to Police HQ, CRPF HQ, BSF, SSB and NCC. It was also displayed at Shaurya Samarak where Home Minister Dr Narrotam Mishra paid homage to the flame.

As Part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations commemorating 50 years of 1971 war triumph, one of the victory flames was received at Bhopal military garrison on January 4, 2021.

The flame reached Bhopal from Gwalior and will move forward on its journey to Itarsi.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on Dec 16 to mark India’s triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashal’ at the National War Memorial on December 16, 2020 and 4 victory flames commenced their journey in four cardinal directions.