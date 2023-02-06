Bhopal: Subject specialists' input to help prepare Better State Budget, says CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds discussion with economic experts on Budget in Bhopal on Monday. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that a better State Budget of Madhya Pradesh will be prepared by incorporating the suggestions made by the subject specialists. The Budget will be prepared by gauging the priorities of the state, and the emphasis will be paid to the development and public welfare, said Chouhan addressing a meeting in which subject specialists, who had reviewed the Union Budget 2023-24 were present.

The experts and economists shared their ideas and suggestions in preparing the state’s Budget in light of the Union Budget that was presented last week in the Parliament. Presentations were made on the development of cities, agriculture, rural areas, etc.

Prof N R Bhanumurthy, VC of Dr Ambedkar School of Economics, Bengaluru, Dr Ajit Ranade Chairman and Chief Economist Aditya Birla Group, Professor Shamika Ravi, a former member of the Economic advisory council, and others were present.

The specialists shared their suggestions on promoting small industries, generating employment, checking financial losses, increasing investment, improving the health sector, on MNREGA, and making provisions for better nutrition for women and children.

Thanking the specialists for giving suggestions for State Budget preparation, Chouhan said the state is progressing at a rapid speed and along with the agriculture, attention is also being paid to other sectors. He instructed the departments authorities to take note of the suggestions given by the specialists

He stated that efforts would be made for maximum utilization of provisions made in the Union Budget. The state budget would be a budget to fulfill the pledges of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The priority is to provide jobs to villagers in the village itself. This year, more than Rs 48 000 crore would be spent on infrastructure,” said the chief minister. The upcoming budget would be fulfilling the basic requirements and to take the state to new heights.

Talking about the success in removing malnutrition by transferring a sum of Rs 1000 into the accounts of tribal women belonging to Saharia, Baiga, Bharia, etc, Chouhan said that suggestions received in women panchayat have been incorporated.

Professor Sachin Chaturvedi said that the special review of the economists on the Union budget would play a key role in the preparation of the state's upcoming Budget. Madhya Pradesh is making progress in every sphere and the Union government has given priority to fisheries and in the state budget, this should be taken into consideration.

