Bhopal: Students of Institute for Excellence of Higher Education (IEHE) install rainwater-reaping systems in their homes

Bhopal: Each raindrop manifests life. Catching and preserving it reminds one that clouds have heartbeats.

Keeping that in mind, 80 students from the Institute for Excellence of Higher Education (IEHE) in Bhopal have installed rainwater-reaping systems in their respective homes as part of ‘Catch the Rain’ scheme.

The Weatherman has forecast that this year, the city may receive more than its normal quota of rainfall. And what can be better than putting the extra water to optimum use. The students are conserving rainwater and using it in their homes for cleaning utensils, for bathing and washing clothes, in toilets and for watering plants in their gardens.