Bhopal: Students of Institute for Excellence of Higher Education (IEHE) install rainwater-reaping systems in their homes

Bhopal: Each raindrop manifests life. Catching and preserving it reminds one that clouds have heartbeats.
Keeping that in mind, 80 students from the Institute for Excellence of Higher Education (IEHE) in Bhopal have installed rainwater-reaping systems in their respective homes as part of ‘Catch the Rain’ scheme.
The Weatherman has forecast that this year, the city may receive more than its normal quota of rainfall. And what can be better than putting the extra water to optimum use. The students are conserving rainwater and using it in their homes for cleaning utensils, for bathing and washing clothes, in toilets and for watering plants in their gardens.
Kartavya Panthi, who hails from Ganj Basoda in Vidisha district, told Free Press that there is a huge water shortage at his place. Sometimes, they have to fetch water from the public hand pump of their village. So, he chose the natural process to conserve rainwater. He first collected rainwater on the roof of his house and then in a container through a water pipe. And he uses the collected water for gardening and bathing. He also gives the water to animals to drink. “I used waste material to prepare the system. It is very cheap and effective process,” said Kartavya who is doing B Sc. (Mathematics).
Similarly, Yashoneel Sharma, who lives in Shalimar Colony in Bhopal, said he doesn’t to face water scarcity as such but he has installed water harvesting system on the terrace of his home. He uses the collected water for watering plants in his garden. “I only spent Rs 500 on water pipes,” said Yashoneel, who is doing B A (Sociology).
Another student Shubham Jha said it is necessary to take the right steps today to meet the needs of tomorrow and the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers are making constant efforts to mitigate the challenges of climate change and increase water resources sustainability.
Rainwater harvesting and water conservation campaign is being carried out during this monsoon by the NSS unit of IEHE to promote water conservation. Under the campaign, all the volunteers are conserving rain water by adopting water harvesting process in their homes by various unique methods.
This is in accordance with the vision of Government of India to promote the ‘Catch the Rain’ in order to make water conservation a nationwide movement. This initiative is being conducted under programme officer Indira Barman by volunteers Kartavya Panthi, Dolly, Anushree and others.
