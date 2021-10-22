Bhopal: Students’ Chemical Engineering Congress begins sans hosts

Bhopal: The 17th annual session of Students’ Chemical Engineering Congress began at a city hotel on Friday. The two-day event is being organised under joint aegis of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) and Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE) Students’ Chapter, a press release issued by MANIT stated.

The theme of the event this year is - Globally Advancement in Technology for Environment (GATE) - 2021. Member of Parliament Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur was the chief guest though the directors of host institutes, MANIT and IISER, were conspicuous by their absence.

Thakur in her address to chemical engineering students, scientists, academicians and research scholars, praised the efforts of chemical engineers in tackling coronavirus and coming up with effective medicines.

“Our scientists should be praised and motivated for the work they do in helping India prosper. Central government’s initiative of Atal Tinkering Lab to develop children into innovators will not only help children but also help make India’s future better,” she said.

“The refineries should focus on processing chemical waste before letting it off in environment. Lockdown has proved that if we are determined, we can change the course. We should opt for organic farming and other environment-friendly techniques in our daily life and in research as well. For instance, alternative should be found for poisonous gases,” she added.

Sadhvi climbs up to 4th floor

When Sadhvi Praygya Thakur reached the venue of the event, the lift stopped working. The event was on the fourth floor. She climbed up the stairs with help of others.

