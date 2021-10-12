Navi Mumbai: Minor fire breaks out at chemical factory in Taloja, no casualties

A minor fire broke out at a chemical factory in Taloja MIDC on Tuesday evening. The fire brigade from Taloja and Kalamboli brought the fire under control after two hours of fire-fighting. Fortunately, no one was reported injured in the fire.

An official from Taloja Fire station informed that they received the fire call around 5.45 pm. "Two fire engines from Taloja Fire station, one each from Kalamboli and Deepak Fertilizer, another chemical unit in Taloja were pressed in to douse the fire," said the official, adding that it took around two hours to douse and cooling process.

While no one was reported injured in the fire, the property of the chemical company was gutted following heavy damage. The exact reason for the fire is still unknown. However, the official said that it could be a short-circuit.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 09:08 PM IST