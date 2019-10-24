Bhopal: Students celebrate Deepawali through cultural activities

BHOPAL: The primary and secondary section students celebrated Deepawali with full zeal and religious fervour at Campion School, Bhopal on Thursday.

Various cultural events like folk dances, debate, skits, fashion show, plays and games were organised under the banner of Inter-house competition.

In the contests, students from class IX and X participated in a debate competition. Skit competition on the theme ‘Our Epic and Mythology’ was presented by the students of class VII and VIII.

Fashion show competition on ethnic wear organised by class XI and XII students. Punjabi Bhagra and folk dances presented, highlighted the show.

Hundreds of students from primary displayed their items in a very innovative way - decorating it with colourful, dupattas, pictures of gods and goddesses and making various designs of Rangoli ranging from geometrical to floral patterns.