Bhopal: State ranks first in country for redressal of complaints under ‘Ayushman Bharat’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country for redressal of complaints under the "Ayushman Bharat" scheme. According to the National Health Authority's report 2021-22, the state scored 86 marks in grievance redressal. The National Health Authority appreciated Madhya Pradesh for the achievement, according to state government officials.

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Chaudhary said that according to the progress report of the year 2021-22 by the National Health Authority, a penalty was imposed by making recovery of Rs 1.57 crore under the scheme in the grievance redressal system.

Similarly, on the basis of complaints received from 140 beneficiaries against 67 hospitals, Rs 59 lakh were returned to beneficiaries through bank accounts, the minister added.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, quality health services are being provided to the eligible beneficiaries of the state for more than 3 years. Under the scheme, treatment of upto Rs 5 lakh per family is being provided to eligible beneficiaries in 1000 government and private hospitals every year, the minister added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:29 AM IST