Bhopal: State level award distribution function held

Bhopal: State level award distribution function held

Madhya Pradesh Gayatri Parivar was felicitated for its contribution in spiritual field

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed the awards in State Level Award Distribution Ceremony held at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal on Monday evening. The Narmada Samagra Trust was felicitated for its exemplary work in environment and water sector. Likewise, Hawk Force was also felicitated for its daring work. On behalf of Hawk Force, Puneet Gehlot, Senani Hawk Force Balaghat received the award.

Madhya Pradesh Gayatri Parivar was felicitated for its contribution in spiritual field. Sewa Bharti, Madhya Bharat, was felicitated. Vijay Manohar Tiwari was felicitated. 56 Dukan Vyapari of Indore was also felicitated. The office-bearers of 56 Dukan Vyapari received the award. Saraswati Shiksa Parishad, on behalf of shooter Rubina Francis, her coach Jaivardhan Singh Chouhan received the award.

Under CM Excellence award, Collector Chhatarpur, Collector Jhabua etc were felicitated. Bhopal Arushi Institution working for children was also felicitated. Under CM Excellence Award in government schemes, Pradhan Mantri Award Yojana

