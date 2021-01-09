Bhopal: State implements Religious Freedom Act

BHOPAL: The state government has enacted the Religious Freedom Law by issuing a gazette notification. After Governor Anandiben Patel's nod, the law came into being on Saturday.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajoura sent the notification to all collectors and superintendents of police across the state to inform them about the law.

After Uttar Pradesh, MP is the second state to have enacted the law.

The government passed the law through a notification, since the assembly session could not be held because of the corona pandemic.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the law had been enacted to tighten the noose around those who deceived girls and married them by hiding religion.Now that the law has been enacted in the state, any person trying to force religious conversion on others shall go to jail for ten years and pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh.If someone violates the provisions of the law more than once, he may be imprisoned for ten years. For changing religion, one has to inform the collector two months in advance. If the religious conversion is not done according to the provisions of the law, the conversion will be declared null and void.Similarly, marriages through forceful religious conversion will also be treated annulled. Parents and other relatives of a girl can complain about such religious conversion. According to the law, an accused has to prove that he is innocent. There are provisions for punishing the religious leaders who will try to convert others to another religion.

Besides, there are provisions for maintenance and inheritance of properties for the children born out such wedlock.