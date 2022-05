Bhopal: Special trains for Railway Board Exams from Saturday

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): In view of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Exam to be held on May 9-10, Railways has decided to run a special superfast trains from May 7.

First Exam special train will run between Hazrat Nizamuddin - Jabalpur - Hazrat Nizamuddin via Bhopal. Train Rewa - Rajkot Pariksha Superfast Special train (02194) will run via Bhopal, according to Railway officials.

Train Hazrat Nizamuddin - Jabalpur Pariksha Special Train will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin Station (04002) at 11 pm on May 7, will reach Bina at 08.20 hrs next day. It will leave Bina at 08.25 am, will reach Vidisha at 09.38 am. It will leave depart Vidisha at 09.40 am, will reach Bhopal at 10.50 am. It will leave Bhopal at 10.55 am, reach Itarsi at 12.40 am.

It will leave Itarsi at 12.55 pm, reach Pipariya at 1.55 pm, leave Pipariya at 1.57 pm, reach Narsinghpur at 3 pm, depart Narsinghpur at 3.02 hrs, reach Jabalpur at 4.20 pm.

Similarly, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Exam Special train (04001) will depart from Jabalpur station at 10 pm on May 9, reach Narsinghpur at 11.10 pm, leave Narsinghpur at 11.12 pm, reach Pipariya at 00.10 in mid night, depart from Pipariya at 00.12 hrs. It will teach Itarsi at 01.10 am, leave Itarsi at 01.25 am, reach Bhopal at 3 am, depart from Bhopal at 03.05 am, reach Vidisha at 03.40 am, leave Vidisha at 03.42 am, reach Bina at 05.08 hrs, leave Bina at 05.10 hrs, reach Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 2.40 pm.

Train Rewa - Rajkot Pariksha Superfast Special train(02194) will depart from Rewa station at 10.40 pm on May 7 (Saturday), arrive at Satna station at 11.50 pm.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:47 PM IST