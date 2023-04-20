Bhopal: Six taekwondoin of MP make it to National tourney

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six taekwondoin of the Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts Academy got selected to take part in the upcomingsub-junior, cadet, junior, boys, and girls India Taekwondo Open National Championship to be held in Nashik, Maharashtra, from April 28 to 30.

The martial artists from Madhya Pradesh are again ready to showcase their powerful kicks and punches. These six athletes from the state academy will fight for medals at the Divisional Sports Complex in Nasik.

In the men's category, Anshul Yadav from the state academy will fight for medals in the 48 kg weight category. Sushant Dalal and Mohit Thakur will compete in the 55kg weight category. Similarly, in the women's category, Pakhi Rawat and Mansi Kori will take part in the 42 kg weight group,and on the other hand,Poonam Meena will show off her powerful smashes in the 46 kg weight categories.

All six of these athletes have won several medals at national and international levels. Anshul and Mohit have previously won gold medals in the national taekwondo championship. Mansi, Poonam, and Pakhi recently clinched bronze in national tournaments. On the other hand, Sushant has participated in an international tournament as well.