Bhopal: SISTec, Oriental reach semis in Inter-university nodal cricket tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Oriental College and SISTec have reached the semifinals of the Nodal Cricket tournament being organised in the premises of Radharaman Group in the capital city, said the management of RGPV on Monday. It is the nodal university of the tournament.

SISTec and Oriental emerged winners in two quarter final matches played on Monday. In the first quarter final match, SISTec defeated Bansal College by six wickets. Bansal, batting first, collapsed at 75 runs with two balls remaining.

Came to chase, SISTec reached target and beyond, scoring 79 runs in 10.1 overs only, with the help of Deepakís 16 and Kaiserís 12 runs. Swatantra Mishra was declared player of the match for his impressive bowling. He took three important wickets for his team, giving away only 8 runs in three overs.

In the second quarter final match, Oriental College defeated Shashib College by 96 runs, with the former winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Oriental put up a score of 150 runs losing only six wickets in 15 overs. Chasing the mountainous score, Shashib College lost nine wickets and could only score 59 runs, losing the chance to reach the semis.

Nikhil Raj Singh Yadav was declared player of the match for scoring 62 runs studded with 6 sixes and 2 fours in 41 balls.

