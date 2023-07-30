Bhopal: Short Circuit Caused Fire In Vande Bharat Train | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Short circuit in battery caused smoke and fire in Vande Bharat train, according to the inquiry committee report. A detailed report has been sent to the headquarters.

The battery was in warranty period, which was replaced by Medha Company, according to railway officials.

An inquiry committee consisting of junior administrative grade officers was constituted by Divisional Railway Manager to find out what caused fire to break out in the battery box of train Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express.

To prevent similar incidents in future, action has been taken by railways on the recommendations made by the committee. Regular inspection, maintenance will be carried out by the company.

A coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express had caught fire on July 17. The fire was reported in the battery box of the train at Kurwai Kethora station after the train left Bhopal at 5.40 am.

