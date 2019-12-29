Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan provided shelter to mafia, alleges Cong MLA Kunal Choudhary

BHOPAL: In the last 15 years in the state the various mafia had emerged and they had instituted a huge empire with the help of few of the politicians and government officers, claimed Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary, while talking to media, here on Sunday.

He alleged that ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for giving shelter to the mafia and ignoring the loss of government property in the state.

He highlighted the state government’s drive against mafia. He claimed land worth Rs 2,000 crore had been freed from the mafia and action has been taken on more than 100 mafia across the state.

While talking about the district Mandsaur, he claimed that the mafia had captured the land worth Rs 250 crore of Pashupatinath trust temple. He claimed the papers of the trust were kept in the treasury, to make it inaccessible to commoners, “This was done to give benefit to the mafia Mohammad Shafi.”

In Indore illegal property of gangsters Sudhakar Maratha and Chunnu Lala have been razed.

In Gwalior the land captured by the BJP leader Satish Sikarwar, which costs over Rs 110 crores has been freed. He claimed that the people are appreciating the effort of the state government, hundreds of complaints are filed against the mafia around the state.