Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan directs officials to speed up work on Sanchi solar city plan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed officials to expedite the work of making Sanchi, a world heritage site in Raisen district, the first solar city in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

Chouhan gave the directives on Tuesday after reviewing the progress of the work undertaken by the new and renewable energy department, the official from the public relation department said.

Under the Sanchi Solar City Scheme, 12 technical institutes will be run by an off-grid solar plant, while Anganwadi centres will be lit with solar energy and a 6,000 KV solar system will be installed in the city.

All houses, agriculture and industrial sectors will also be linked with the solar system, the official said.

The move will reduce the electricity bill amount and subsidy, effectively check pollution and give an impetus to the local economy, besides boosting tourism importance in the city, he said.

Authorities have also identified a 20-acre land near Nagori village to set up a ground-mounted solar system to generate clean energy, the official said.

The chief minister has also directed to complete the work of setting up a floating solar energy plant in Omkareshwar town in Khandwa district within one-and-a-half years, he added.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:18 PM IST