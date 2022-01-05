Bhopal: School education department's slack response raises doubts over its success

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Union government has decided to organise 75 crore Surya Namaskar asanas to mark 75th anniversary of India's independence. However, slack response from the School Education Department has raised doubts about its success.

Union Department of School Education and Literacy had sent a letter in this regard on December 16, 2021. The letter sent by under secretary, Rajesh Kumar Maurya, said state government should give directions to schools to make the programme a grand success through maximum participation.

The letter also stated that 30,000 institutes will be engaged in 30 states in which 3 lakh students will perform 750 million (75 crore) Surya Namaskar asanas. The programme will be held from January 1-7.

In response to this letter from union government on December 16, the school education department issued instructions on January 3, 2021.

A school principal wishing anonymity said Surya Namaskar project was to begin from January 1. The school education department should have informed them at least in last week of December to make appropriate arrangements.

'We were informed late, by three days, and have only January 4-7 for the act. In this period, students will be informed and called to perform, which seems quite a herculean task,' he added.

