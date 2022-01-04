Bhopal: MP reports 308 cases on Tuesday, Indore leads with 137, active cases cross 1000

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh reported 308 Covid cases on Tuesday while Indore leads with 137 cases. Besides, active cases crossed 1,000 cases on the day, as per health department’s bulletin issued on Tuesday evening.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra tweeted, “Half of the cases found in Indore are of Omicron and half of Delta variant.”

Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra added, “Active cases tally crossed 1,000 in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 308 Covid cases have been reported. Indore leads with 137 while Bhopal reported 69.”

As per officials, Datia collector Sanjay Kumar, union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s PA Purushottam Parasar, an Ujjain-based doctor tested positive for Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Entire family members of Datia Collector Sanjay Kumar tested Covid positive on Tuesday as confirmed by chief medical and health officer (CMHO), Datia Dr Rakesh Bihar Kulele. An additional district superintendent of police in Datia also tested positive for Coronavirus, as per officials.

Dr Rakesh Bihari said, “Collector Sanjay Kumar, his wife, his daughter, two in-law and other relative who had come from Delhi, have been tested positive. In this way, 5 members of Datia collector have tested positive.”

Gwalior Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh confirmed positive report of Scindia’s PA Parasar.

Overall, 308 Covid cases were reported on Tuesday taking active case tally to 1029. Indore leads with maximum number of 137 infected. These include an SDM Akshay Markam.

In Bhopal on Tuesday, out of 5792 samples, the reports of 69 came positive. Among them the report of an IAS officer is also positive. He had mild symptoms. Right now he is home isolated. The reports of three more CRPF personnel in Bhopal have come positive. Female doctors of Charak Hospital Ujjain have been found infected.

As many as 21 new infected have been found in Jabalpur in a single day. All have mild symptoms. Three of the infected have returned from Andhra Pradesh, two from Delhi and one from Mumbai. Ten others have come from different cities. Five women are also among the new infected. The youngest among the infected is a 21-year-old youth. The oldest is 62 years old. Everyone has received both doses of the vaccine.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 11:33 PM IST