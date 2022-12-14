Bhopal: Shivprakash,Jamwal, Murli writing script for MP BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Rashtriya Sayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is writing the script for the assembly elections that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest next year.

The RSS, which works behind the scene, is preparing a plan for the assembly elections. The leaders who have come to the BJP from the Sangh are only giving finishing touches to it.

National co-organising secretary of the BJP Shivprakash, regional organizing secretary Ajay Jamwal and in-charge of the state Murlidhar Rao have taken over the bridle of election. All the three leaders are from the Sangh, so everything is going on according to their plans.

On the grounds of the feedback from Shivprakash and Jamwal, the BJP’s national leadership will take a decision. There are preparations for making major changes in the ministry as well as in the organisation.

The feedback the party has so far received from various districts across the state indicates that the workers are angry, because the party leadership has ignored them.

Besides, the party workers are feeling disappointed. Ergo, the Central leadership has asked Shivprakash and Jamwal to keep a watch on the government.

The BJP leaders have also complained about corruption among lower-rung officers in the bureaucracy. There are plans to send full-time party workers to districts, and most of them will be RSS members.

A meeting will be held in Katni on December 17 when the BJP leaders will be handed over a plan for three months, so that they may visit their constituencies.

Read Also Bhopal: Seminar on global contribution of Indian knowledge from Dec 19