 Bhopal: Shankar From Indore, Firojiya From Ujjain Given Tickets Again
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP announced candidates for the rest of the fives in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Now, the party declared contestants for all the 29 seats. Tickets were again given to two present MPs, Shankar Lalwani from Indore and Anil Firojiya from Ujjain. Party fielded Savitri Thakur from Dhar, Bharti Pardhi from Balaghat and Vivek Sahu from Chhindwara. Two present MPs – Dhal Singh from Balaghat and

Chhatar Singh Darbar from Dhar – were denied tickets. The party counted on a local candidate against former chief minister Kamal Nath’s son and present MP from Chhindwara, Nakul Nath. Sahu lost the assembly election against Kamal Nath. The candidate from Dhar won the Lok Sabha election in 2014, but last time she was denied a ticket. The party again gave a ticket to her. Pardhi from Balaghat is working for the women’s wing of the party. She got a ticket because the party had to give a ticket to a woman candidate.

Lalwani, Firojiya save tickets

There were chances that Shankar Lalwani and Anil Firojiya would not be given tickets. Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya even declared that Lalwani would not get a ticket.

