Bhopal: Section 144 Imposed In Wake Of Monsoon Session Of Assembly | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra has issued orders to impose Section 144 of Cr PC in wake of the monsoon session of Assembly, which will begin on Tuesday.

As per the orders issued by CP Mishra, Section 144 will be applicable within 5 kilometres of Vidhan Sabha till July 15, 2023. Apart from this, people have been prohibited from carrying rods, sticks, stones, knives, swords, pistols etc with them.

The entry of tractors, trolleys, trucks will remain prohibited within 5-kilometre radius of the Assembly.