 Bhopal: Section 144 Imposed In Wake Of Monsoon Session Of Assembly
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Section 144 Imposed In Wake Of Monsoon Session Of Assembly

Bhopal: Section 144 Imposed In Wake Of Monsoon Session Of Assembly

As per the orders issued by CP Mishra, Section 144 will be applicable within 5 kilometres of Vidhan Sabha till July 15, 2023.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Section 144 Imposed In Wake Of Monsoon Session Of Assembly | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra has issued orders to impose Section 144 of Cr PC in wake of the monsoon session of Assembly, which will begin on Tuesday.

As per the orders issued by CP Mishra, Section 144 will be applicable within 5 kilometres of Vidhan Sabha till July 15, 2023. Apart from this, people have been prohibited from carrying rods, sticks, stones, knives, swords, pistols etc with them.

The entry of tractors, trolleys, trucks will remain prohibited within 5-kilometre radius of the Assembly.

Read Also
Indore: CM Chouhan Wishes To Hike Ladli Behna Yojana Amount To ₹10k A Month
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: New Bus Stand Inaugurated, Named After Shivaji

MP: New Bus Stand Inaugurated, Named After Shivaji

MP: Two Held For Break-In At 9 Houses, Making Away With Valuables Worth Rs 3L

MP: Two Held For Break-In At 9 Houses, Making Away With Valuables Worth Rs 3L

Madhya Pradesh: Employment Fair In Lalitpur On July 13

Madhya Pradesh: Employment Fair In Lalitpur On July 13

MP: Six Listed Criminals Booked Six Listed Criminals Booked For Assaulting Family In Chhatarpur

MP: Six Listed Criminals Booked Six Listed Criminals Booked For Assaulting Family In Chhatarpur

MP: Goverment Nurses' Strike Throws Health Facilities, Arrangements Out Of Order

MP: Goverment Nurses' Strike Throws Health Facilities, Arrangements Out Of Order