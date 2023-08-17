Bhopal: SC’s Monitoring Panel Writes To BMC Commissioner To Ensure Tap Water Supply In Nishatpura

The Supreme Court of India | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A monitoring committee constituted by Supreme Court has written to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to ensure pipe water supply at Brij Colony of Nishatpura-- in line with the apex court's order.

In past, SC had ordered BMC to ensure tap water supply in 42 colonies in vicinity of Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) plant but Brij colony was left out. So now residents are moving out to other places due to polluted water.

State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) members are also in monitoring committee. The members had visited Brij Colony and now the committee has given order to ensure tap water supply.

Supreme Court had also orderd the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure supply of clean drinking water to the victims of Bhopal gas leak tragedy, living in settlements around the Union Carbide Factory. They have been forced to drink contaminated water.

The court also directed the setting up of a five-member Monitoring Committee with the executive chairman of the M.P. State Legal Services Authority as its chairman to oversee the Bhopal Municipality carrying out the task of providing fresh water to the affected areas near the plant.

The entire exercise should be completed as soon as it as it is possible. Bhopal Municipal Corporation shall ensure that the work does not suffer or is not obstructed on account of inadequate or insufficient funds, committee members added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)