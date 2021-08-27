Bhopal: Schools to open from Sept 1 but with 50% capacity, says Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that all schools, including government and private, would open in state from September 1, with 50% capacity. A meeting of officials and minister of school education department was held in the state secretariat on Friday. After deliberations on the formula prepared by the school education department, it was decided that schools would open for the students of class 6-12 from September 1.

Classes will be conducted with only 50% strength. Moreover, consent of parents is mandatory for students. Schools will have to adhere strictly to Covid guidelines. Vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff is a must. Though the state government had given permission to start classes for students of class 9-12, most of the private and CBSE-affiliated schools did not open the schools calling the arrangement non-feasible.

The Association of Unaided Schools had met school education minister Inder Singh Parmar on Wednesday demanding that schools be opened for class VI onwards. The school owners also assured the minister of strict adherence to Covid guidelines. Private school organisations have also said that if the schools across the state were not allowed to open then they would launch a protest and take to roads to press for their demand.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 11:07 PM IST