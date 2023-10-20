 Bhopal: School Teacher Duped Of Rs 14L In Kolar
Bhopal: School Teacher Duped Of Rs 14L In Kolar

The police have begun searching for him after registering a case.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A school teacher was duped Rs 14 lakh by a man who posed as a land seller. A case has been registered against the accused and investigations are underway. Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Upadhyay said complainant Kiran Koge (35), resident of Habibganj, met Vivek Mishra in 2016 as she wanted to purchase a plot. She inked an agreement with Mishra to purchase land from him and the deal was settled for Rs 14 lakh.

Koge also applied for loan. Mishra promised her that the agreement for land would be made soon. Koge gave whole amount to Mishra who did not get the land registered. Koge then approached police and lodged a complaint against Mishra. The police have begun searching for him after registering a case.

Bhopal: 'Committee Will Reach A Conclusion After Examining Everything," Ethics Panel Chairman On...
