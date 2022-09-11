Bhopal: School Education minister inspects Kamla Nehru School

School Education minister Inder Singh Parmar signs on excercise books of students during his surprise inspection of Govt. Kamla Nehru School in the city on Saturday. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar conducted a surprise inspection of Kamla Nehru Girls Higher Secondary School at TT Nagar in the city and interacted with the students on Saturday. The school has been selected under the CM Rise School scheme.

He saw exercise books of the students of classes three and class five. He praised the good handwriting of the girl students and systematic checking done by the teachers.

He instructed the teachers to check the homework of the children systematically and tell the students where there is a mistake. The minister was welcomed by the school principal Sangeeta Saxena with a bouquet.

The minister came to inspect the school at 1 pm. No one in the school knew about this. For the first time, Parmar inspected a school in the state capital and gave instructions to the principal.

Satisfied with labs, teaching

Minister Inder Singh Parmar signed the exercise books of some students. After this the minister asked the children of class one to recite their prayer. Several students stood up together and recited the prayer. Zikra Khanum, a class 11 student of the school, told the minister that her confidence has increased after coming to this school. The Minister expressed satisfaction on seeing the manual-based arrangement in the physics and biology laboratories of the school. Seeing the conduct of classes as per the concept of CM Rise School, he appreciated the efforts of teachers and the principal. The play group classes here have been developed according to the age of the children.