Bhopal: School Education Department Joint Director's Car Overturns, Wife Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Joint director of the school education department, Sanjay Sharma and his wife met a grievous accident in Kurawar when their car overturned and fell into a ditch in Kurawar on Thursday late night, the police said.

Sharma’s wife identified as Nisha died in the accident, while Sharma was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. The duo was returning to Bhopal after attending a funeral, the police added.

Teela Jamalpura police station house officer (SHO) Ayush Gupta said that Sharma’s wife Nisha used to reside in Teela Jamalpura itself, and was employed as a teacher at a government school located nearby. The couple had two sons, named Harshit Sharma and Ankit Sharma.

On Thursday, a funeral ceremony had been organised at Ankit’s in-laws’ house and Sharma and his wife had gone there by car. While returning from there on Thursday late night, their ill-fated car overturned and fell into a ditch.

The husband-wife duo was rushed to the Civil hospital in Kurawar, where Nisha was declared brought dead on arrival, while Sharma survived. He has sustained several fractures in his shoulder and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhopal.

SHO Gupta added that some construction work had been ongoing at the location where the car overturned. Locals came to the duo’s aid and rushed both of them to the hospital, he said. Nisha’s body has been referred for post-mortem, the police said.

