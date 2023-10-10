Bhopal: SC Seeks MPPSC Affidavit On ‘Normalisation’ Method

Supreme Court |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Tuesday instructed the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) to file an affidavit explaining how it executed the “normalisation” method in 2019 recruitment.

The next hearing will be on October 31. On Tuesday, the SC was hearing an SLP (Special leave petition) by the OBC Advocates Welfare Association, challenging the normalisation method of the MPPSC. OBC Advocates Welfare Association president advocate Rameshwar Thakur said, “The SC was informed that the MPPSC organised two separate main examinations for reserved and unreserved candidates in a recruitment, which is against the Constitution.

Secondly, the MPPSC itself created complications by adopting the “normalisation” method. The HC orders are not practical as there is no provision of normalisation in the Rajya Seva Pariksha Adhiniyam, 2015.” On the other hand, the MPPSC informed the SC that the recruitment is almost complete and now it is not possible to conduct any more examinations. Additional Advocate General, Delhi, Advocate Saurav Mishra said, “The SC has asked the MPPSC to file an affidavit on its normalisation method with reference to MPPSC-2019.

Now the MPPSC has to file an affidavit on October 31, 2023.” The appropriation (normalisation) of candidates in the second mains result of the State Service Examination-2019 by the MPPSC had caused removal of around 380 aspirants selected in the first mains result. Of them, 250 are those selected from the special mains examination, which showed analysis of two lists of selected candidates from the mains.

The removal happened following normalisation of marks of the candidates in two mains examination to declare the second mains results on May 18, wherein 1,983 candidates were declared qualified for interview. The commission had carried out a special mains examination in April last week this year for 2,721 additionally qualified candidates on directions of the court.