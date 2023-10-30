Bhopal: SAPAKS Promises To Return Money Deposited In Sahara Company

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): SAPAKS party has released election manifesto and promised voters to bring back money invested in Sahara company with interest. This was stated by party’s national president Heeralal Trivedi (retired IAS officer) here on Sunday.

The party came into existence before 2018 Assembly election. It has fielded candidates on 25 Assembly seats this time. “We haven’t offered freebees in our manifesto but have offered work and employment for youths,” Trivedi said. Responding to a query, he said thousands of investors deposited their lifetime’s savings in Sahara company.

“Party promises to bring back the amount to investors with interest,” he said. He added that party was against certain provisions of SC/ST Atrocity Act. In Madhya Pradesh, about 78% of the cases registered under the Act are fake because accused in 3% to 22% cases are convicted, he said. The party has promised One Family, One Time Reservation so that every family gets benefit of reservation.

