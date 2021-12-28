Bhopal: Sabka Saath, Prayas and Vikas should be theme behind all activities, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel said here on Monday the activities of Bharat Scouts and Guides should be conducted with the theme Sabka Saath, Prayas and Vikas (everyoneís cooperation, effort and development), as per an official release.

He said efforts should be made so that the magazine of the institution went to all the schools.

He was presiding over the meeting of Bharat Scouts and Guides, Madhya Pradesh at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

The government said, ìBharat Scouts and Guides organisation should hold programmes on the birth anniversary of great personalities. This will give inspiration to the future generation about the noble thoughts and the life of great men who served for the society.

He said the range of plantation programmes should be expanded by the organisation. Work should also be done for the awareness of the public about the importance of trees for the availability of life-giving oxygen. The success of the organisation lies in that the future generations adopt the objectives of the organisation in their life.

He said he always gave strong support to the work of the organisation.

State chief commissioner of the organisation Paras Chandra Jain expressed his gratitude to the governor Patel for his interest in the organisation.

He said efforts were being made to make the organisation financially self-dependent. The nature of the organisation was working by taking everyone along.

State secretary of the organisation Ashok Janwade informed about the activities of the organisation that the weekly cleanliness programme in Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, work of spreading public awareness for prevention and vaccination of various diseases under Mission Indradhanush, rally for prevention of open defecation, the activities related to publicity by direct home contact, massive plantation programme in the month of July, cleaning, recharge and conservation of water structures, importance and caution regarding social media among the youth and spread of Mann Ki Baat programme etc. were conducted.

