Bhopal: Retired government official duped of Rs 96k in the name of part-time job

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired government official searching part-time job on social media, was cheated by cyber fraudsters, the cheaters had siphoned Rs 96,500 from his account said Awadhpuri police on Sunday.

Police station in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed Free Press that the victim GM Verma resident of Vastu Vihar colony is a retired government official and is a native of district Seoni.

“After retirement, he was searching part-time job and lodged on the internet in July this year, he met a fraudster, who offered a job of his interest. The fraudster asked him to deposit amounts related to processing fees, registration fees, documentation fees, and many other fees”, the IT added.

The police added that in the fees deposition process the victim lost Rs 96500 to the fraudster.

On the report of the victim, the police have registered the case under section 420 of IPC and have started the investigations.