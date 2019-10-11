Bhopal: Report of 42 ‘tampered’ tenders reaches EOW office

BHOPAL: The report of the 42 e-tenders which were allegedly tampered has reached the office of the Economic Offences Wing from Government of India organisation Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). The new director general Sushoban Banerjee will shortly take action into the report.

The EOW is investigating the e-tender tampering scam and have registered seven FIRs against the seven companies including the department officers.

EOW filed the first FIR on May 18 last and started investigating the e-tender tampering case against the nine tenders of the seven departments.

During the investigation the EOW had found that in more than 42 tenders of various departments the tampering was done. The tampering was done in the six months period when the EOW had filed the first report, but till date none of the tendering opening authorities or the department heads had contacted the EOW to file the complaint.

When the EOW seized the hard disk, servers and other digital equipments and conducted the primary investigation, they found that from October 2017 to March 2018 in 42 tenders the tampering was done.

The EOW have informed the departments concerned about the 42 tenders in which the tampering was done, but till date the officers have not responded on their actions against the tampered tenders.

The hard disk and other equipments had been investigated by the Government of India organisation Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

In the primary investigation it is found the tenders of the water resources department, Jal Nigam, Smart City project of BMC Bhopal, Metro Rail, urban development department, MP road development corporation and of Narmada Valley Development Authority are tempered.

The DG of EOW Sushoban Banerjee informed Free Press that the report had been received and after the examinations the new FIRs will be logged.