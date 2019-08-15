Bhopal receives 34mm rainfall; more to come

BHOPAL: Heavy rains continued to lash the state and its capital Bhopal received 34mm rainfall on Wednesday. Jabalpur, Mandla, Gwalior, Indore and Betul districts also recorded heavy rainfall.

Bhopal has so far received 657mm rainfall which 235mm higher than last year’s, and because of the heavy rainfall, another gate of Bhadbhada dam was opened to maintain the water level of the Upper Lake.

According to the weather office, there are possibilities of heavy to moderate rainfall in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Betul, Harda Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli and other areas of the state.