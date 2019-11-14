Bhopal: ‘Read Discovery of India to understand Nehru’

BHOPAL: BJP and RSS people get training to spread rumours in the society, alleged ex-CM Digvijaya Singh while addressing the Children’s Day programme to mark the 130th birth anniversary of ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, at PCC on Thursday.

A grand programme was organised at the PCC to pay tribute to the works of the first PM of the Country.

Singh alleged, “At that time the RSS leaders have not accepted the Constitution and today they defacing the images of Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi.”

Appreciating the works of Nehru he said, “With his vision he initiated India on the path of development and industrialisation. It is because of his effort the Indian economy achieved growth.”

He added that Nehru spent nine years in the jails for participating in the freedom movement, “Because of his dedication, his father Motilal Nehru also started wearing Khadi.”

He was irked over the absence of Youth Congress and NSUI leaders, he urged that the youths have to come forward to serve the nation.

He told the gathering to read ‘Discovery of India’ to understand Nehru.