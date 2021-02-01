BHOPAL: RAZA SHATI: Art world celebrates legendary painter’s birth centenary year, his works to be showcased in Paris museum

Bhopal: Foundation of Art and Culture, Bhopal and The Raza Foundation, New Delhi, have organised a three-day exhibition and workshop, Raza Shati, to mark the birth centenary year of painter Sayed Haider Raza.
The exhibition began at Hiralal Rai art gallery in Government Rani Durgavati Art Museum located in Bhanvratal in Jabalpur on Monday. The exhibition will follow a three-day painting workshop dedicated to legendary Indian artiste. In all, 15 selected paintings of Raza will be displayed in the exhibition.
“We invite all art lovers, students from all age groups of the city, to this three-day painting workshop. All interested people are welcome to this event to experience an interactive art exhibition to learn more about the iconic artiste Raza sahib,” Foundation president Akhilesh said. The exhibition will remain open from February 1 to 3 February 2021 from 11 am to 8 pm.
Raza Shati will be celebrated in India and abroad from February 22, 2021. In June 2021, a large exhibition of his paintings will be held at world-renowned art museum Pompidou Centre in Paris.
Born on February 22 in a small village Babaria in Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, he received Padma Shri and Fellowship of the Lalit Kala Akademi in 1981, Padma Bhushan in 2007, and Padma Vibhushan in 2013. He was awarded highest French civilian honour, Commandeur de la Légion d’honneur, on July 14, 2015.
He re-established Indian philosophy in the world of contemporary arts with his utterly unique paintings of Bindu, the dots. He spent childhood in forests as his father was a forest ranger. As a result, he remained in close contact with nature, which his paintings reflect.