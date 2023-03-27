Bhopal: Rassi Jal Gayi Par Bal Nahin Gaya- Nadda’s veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi

BJP National President JP Nadda | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP National President JP Nadda made a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi and his stand after being disqualified from Parliament’s membership by asserting that ‘ Rassi Jal Gayi Par Bal Nahin Gaya…. be scared of court and constitution,”.

He was addressing the convention of BJP Booth Presidents of Bhopal and Narmadapuram at Lal Parade Ground in State Capital on Sunday.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, he said that his ego is big and intelligence is small. He also made a blistering attack on Congress by claiming that Congress means corruption, commission, family dynasty, nepotism and on the other hand, BJP means mission, social service, women empowerment, report card given of what work done in respect to the promises etc.

Coming heavily on Congress for doing Satyagrah over Rahul Gandhi disqualification issue, he said “ You are doing Satyagrah for what..you don’t believe in law..”.

He also criticised Kamal Nath by claiming that during fifteen month rule of previous Congress government, 1.24 lakh PMAY houses were sanctioned by centre to state but Nath had not accepted them thus deprived poor people.

He urged BJP Booth Presidents to go among masses with the messages of party leaders and with facts to seek the blessing for upcoming assembly elections.

Talking about the corona period and its repercussion like recession which gripped the world, he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took timely and bold decisions owing to which economy is expanding instead of getting shrink. India overtook Britain to become 5th number economy. India is hosting G 20 summit at a time when world has just come out from the corona era. India also outshined Japan to grab third position in automobile sector.

India also allayed all kind of apprehensions in digitalization. Now India is a changed country and leading in smart phone and consumption of the data. Talking about development, he said 33 railway infrastructure projects are underway.

Shedding light on growing acceptability of BJP, he said BJP even formed government even in North East. Now Opponents fear in facing the party.

Coming on Madhya Pradesh, he said 14 Medical Colleges were opened in last nine years. Now the per capital income has increased from Rs 11,700 to Rs 1.40 lakh.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP State President VD Sharma, cabinet ministers etc were present in the programme.

Be aggressive against RaGa, Nadda to party leaders

Nadda asked the party leaders to remain aggressive against Rahul and issues related to him. Apart from this, there should be a visible coordination among top leaders of the party.

He was addressing the MP BJP Core Committee Meeting in the State Capital on Sunday. He stated that only six months are left for the assembly elections, hence the Central leaders must visit the state very often. Likewise, State BJP leaders should also do frequent tours in their in-charge districts.

More importantly, he laid emphasis on better coordination among BJP organisation and government. He said that the achievements of the Modi government, Central schemes, and Modi’s popularity should be taken to the grassroot level so that a favourable atmosphere could be created for the party by keeping upcoming Assembly elections.

As he also had the feedback of party and alleged resentment among party workers as ministers have not given proper attention to them, he said that the leaders should also pay focus on workers who are the backbone of the party in winning the elections. He also discussed some contemporary issues of the state and asked the state leaders to pay attention on them. Core Committee Meeting was attended by Chouhan, BJP State President VD Sharma, Union Minister Tomar etc.

Core Committee should also do the work: Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda said during the State BJP Core Committee meeting that core committee should not give mere advice, it should also do the work. He stressed on the need to work in intense manner at booth level.

