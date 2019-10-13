Bhopal: Rain-hit farmers to stage dharna tomorrow

BHOPAL: Farmers under banner of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) will stage dharna at Ambedkar Park on Tuesday demanding instant relief to flood-hit farmers in the state.

Mahesh Chaudhary, Madhya Kshetra organizational general secretary, talking to mediapersons here on Sunday objected to the government decision to conduct survey of the damaged crop first.

“Entire kharif crops stand ruined due to flood and there is no need for any evidence as it is pretty evident. The state government should immediately release the financial assistance to flood-affected farmers. The government is taking lame excuse of conducting survey first but it would take time. The farmers need monetary help now for farming,” said Chaudhary.

“The delay in the name of survey it not justified as it would leave the farmers high and dry. They are in dire need of financial help right now and the government should come forward,” said Chaudhary, adding that the government till date has not done anything concrete to help the farmers.

BKS state chief Ram Bharosh Basotia said, “Farmers are disappointed in Madhya Pradesh. Even Congress leaders are now speaking about the issues which we have been raising. Loan waiver was the most popular agenda of Congress’s Vachan Patra, and now the government should fulfill it. Even the bonus on crops has not been given so far.”