Bhopal: Rain, hail damage opium, wheat, gram, orange crops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain accompanied by hail and strong wind that occurred in last 24 hours damaged wheat, gram, opium and other crops in the state. Farmer said their crops were damaged up to 80%. Crops have been damaged on a wide scale in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Sehore, Bhopal districts. Rain and hail occurred in Mandsaur, Pipliyamandi and Malhargarh in Mandsaur district damaging opium crops on a large scale.

State Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) president Kamal Singh Anjana said, ìCrops of wheat, gram, orange, opium have been destroyed due to rain and hail accompanied by gusty wind. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked officials to undertake survey to assess the loss. About 80% crops have been damaged, a big loss for farmers.

Another farmer Kedar Sirohi said, ì80% of crops have been damaged due to hailstorm and excessive rain in Madhya Pradesh. Principle secretary, Agriculture Department, Ashok Barnwal said, Revenue department will carry out survey. Farmers will be given compensation according to rules.

CM issues orders for survey

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked collectors of affected districts to conduct a survey to assess damage caused by heavy rains and hailstorms. While discussing with the collectors of the districts affected by heavy rain and hailstorm, the chief minister inquired about the loss. Chouhan said, Teams are in field for survey. Farmers should not worry as government is with them.

Rain, thunderstorm till March 9

Meteorological department has expressed possibility of rain, hailstorm and thunderstorms till March 9. Isolated rain and thundershower may occur over west and east Madhya Pradesh. Hailstorm is expected in some parts.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Pratap Singh said, ìModerate thunderstorm and lightning are likely to occur in Chhindwara, Pench, Shivpuri (Kuno). Light thunderstorm may occur in Sheopur Kalan, Seoni, Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Gwalior, Datia and Nivari.