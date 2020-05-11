Bhopal: Rain drenches state capital, no Amphan effect, Shajapur 44 degrees celsius highest in MP

BHOPAL: Another spell of rain drenched the state capital for the second consecutive day on Sunday. Though the day remained hot, city received rain in the evening providing temporarily relief from scorching heat. On Saturday, rain was accompanied by gusty winds.

However, there was no respite from scorching heat as the day and night temperatures decreased nominally in the state capital. Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday while night temperature was 24.6 degree Celsius. Hot winds blew across the city till evening.

The sudden change in weather has been attributed to trough line, which is passing through western-central part of the state coming from south. “Another trough is passing through Rajasthan. It is combined impact of two troughs,” meteorological department senior official GD Mishra said and denied that cyclone Amphan has impacted weather in the state.

According to Mishra, light rain will occur in next few days at several places in the state, which is a temporary phase. Shajapur’s maximum temperature at 44 degrees Celsius was highest in the state.