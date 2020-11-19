Bhopal: Railway reunites 24-yr-old girl with family

Western Central Railway (WCR) reunited a 24-year-old girl, who had run away from home, with family and relatives.

Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) Ramswaroop Mina who was in Bandra Terminal-Jhansi Express (01104), spotted a 24-year-old girl in corridor of S-7 coach. She did not have ticket and looked upset.

When TTE Mina took her into confidence, she introduced herself as Varsha and even gave mobile number of her father Ram Prasad Ahirwar of Guna. TTE Mina talked to Ram Prasad Ahirwar who was upset as his daughter had run away and was weeping. Varsha was handed over to railway police SI Kailash Thakur at Guna Railway station where she was handed over to her maternal uncle Mukesh.