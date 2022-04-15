Bhopal Railway division records 439% hike in ticket checking revenue

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : Bhopal Railway division has recorded 439.05 % income through ticket checking in 2021-2022 while it recorded 149.13% through passenger traffic during same financial year, according to Railway officials.

According to Railways, at ticket checking category in the financial year 2021-22, Bhopal division again earned a revenue of Rs 4.92 crore in the month of March 2022. This is the tenth time in this financial year, when Bhopal division has improved the best monthly earnings ever before the financial year 2021-22.

During this financial year the division has achieved ticket checking revenue of Rs 43.86 crore from 678511 cases as compared to Rs 7.76 crore from 125872 cases in the previous financial year 2020-21, 465.04% in terms of earnings and Rs. 439.05% higher.

Similarly, Bhopal division earned an income of Rs 470.63 crore through passenger traffic in the financial year 2021-22, which is 149.13% higher than the income received in the previous financial year of Rs 188.11 crore. Out of this, in the financial year 2021-22, from the reserved traffic to the division, Rs. 437.27 crores, which is 137.5% higher than last financial year's earnings of Rs 184.11 crores.

Bangladesh was loaded in 31 rakes in the financial year 2021-22, earning Rs.04.98 crore. It is higher by 1457.49% in terms of loading and 1555.17% in terms of earnings as compared to last year.

A total of 39 rakes were loaded inside the country including 13 rakes for export to Eicher Tractor Bangladesh in NMG coaches in FY 2021-22, earning Rs.4.06 crore. It is higher by 85.99% compared to last year in terms of loading and 71.48% in terms of earnings. This export traffic is a remarkable achievement for earning foreign revenue by Bhopal division.

Bhopal Division has awarded first contract in West Central Railway for development of modern goods warehouse at Banapura under PPP mode (Public Private Partnership).

Under this project, Banapura goods warehouse is being developed with improved facilities for platform surfacing and circulating area, drainage, lighting with high mast, new merchant room as well as for labour. Railways will be able to develop this infrastructure with private investment, which will not only save the railway exchequer, but will also reduce wagon turnaround. This will also increase the traffic and in turn increase the income of the Railways.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:43 PM IST